George Clooney speaks out against paparazzi for 'illegal' photos of twins

The first photos of George and Amal Clooney’s twins have been published by a French magazine — and the actor is not happy about it.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” George Clooney said in a statement to TODAY. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twin babies, Ella and Alexander, on June 6, 2017.

Blurry photos on the cover of the magazine show a shirtless George and Amal in a sundress and hat, each cradling a child in the backyard of their home in Como, Italy.

The Clooneys welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6. A formal photo of the children has not been released, but their grandfather, Nick Clooney, has said both children have dark hair and resemble their father.

Clooney, 56, wed Amal, 39, a human rights lawyer, in 2014. A rep for Voici told E! News that the published images were a “response to public demand” and do not put his family in danger. The family was photographed earlier this month exiting a private jet in Milan, but large white bassinets blocked views of the infants.