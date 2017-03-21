George Clooney drops by retirement home to surprise fan on her 87th birthday

share tweet pin email

Pat Adams' 87th birthday might have been her best one yet.

Before her big day, the retirement home resident made a really big wish — to meet her favorite movie star, George Clooney.

On Sunday, her wish came true!

SunriseUK George Clooney visited 87-year-old fan Pat Adams at her assisted living home on March 19, 2017.

The A-lister stopped by Britain's Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility and surprised the birthday girl — and everyone else.

Adams "loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him," Sunrise concierge Linda Jones explained in a Facebook post.

So the facility put the word out in hopes that the actor, who has a home in the area, would hear about it.

However, workers never heard back from the star. That is, until he showed up.

"We didn't know he was coming," Jones said. "Total utter shock when his PA/Bodyguard said he was in the car in the carpark!!"

And he wasn't empty handed.

RELATED: Denzel Washington pays visit to his childhood librarian on her 99th birthday

Clooney brought along a bouquet of bright flowers, and he even left a handwritten message for his special fan.

Every ladies dream surely ?! Flowers & a card from George Clooney. 87 yr old Pat was the lucky lady after a surprise visit @GMB @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/HQVo7PYO4H — Jonathan Swain (@SwainITV) March 21, 2017

"We are so delighted that Pat's wish came true," Malcolm Hague, a general manager at Sunrise of Sonning, said in a statement. "She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card."

RELATED: Amal Clooney says her high-profile marriage is 'a really good thing' for her work

Hague called the visit "a classy gesture from a wonderful man" and said that it wasn't just birthday boon for Adams.

"It has brought smiles to everyone at Sunrise of Sonning!" he added. "Huge thank you to George!