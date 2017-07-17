share tweet pin email

One newly engaged couple will be not be paying a dollar for their honeymoon, thanks to friends in high places.

Drew Bargsley, 30, was already a bundle of nerves when he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Chelsea Townsend, 26, in the middle of a Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood concert on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

That was before the crowd alerted Brooks to what was going on while he was performing the song "Unanswered Prayers." After learning their names, Brooks was asking Townsend where she wanted to go on her honeymoon.

"I'll tell you what,'' Brooks said. "If you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it."

The crowd roared its approval as Bargsley and Townsend stood there stunned.

"I keep comparing it to an out-of-body experience,'' Bargsley told TODAY. "Everyone was looking at us and we were shaking, trying not to say anything too stupid."

The couple from Hurst, Texas, who have been together for about three years and have a 1-year-old daughter, had not planned any type of elaborate honeymoon.

"That was a very unexpected blessing,'' Bargsley said about Brooks' offer. "I didn't think we'd ever get further than a couple states outside of Texas for our honeymoon. He put on a tremendous show, so there was no reason to give us anything that he did. We're just real grateful."

A member of Brooks' team got the couple's information and said they will be in contact.

Bargsley, a commercial electrician, had initially planned to take Townsend, who is a nurse, to the show for her birthday.

However, urged on by Townsend's family at a reunion, he bought an engagement ring two weeks later and planned on proposing either when Brooks performed "Unanswered Prayers" or Yearwood, who is Brooks' wife, sang "She's in Love With the Boy."

"Chelsea is my prayer answered,'' Bargsley said. "She's put up with a lot, and she deserves the world."

Brooks later informed Yearwood of his offer to the couple when she joined him on stage. She heartily approved before joking "nobody else can get engaged tonight."

"Once we got back to the hotel, we were like, 'Did that really happen?''' Bargsley said.

The couple has not determined whether they are headed to Hawaii yet or not, but they are grateful for anything Brooks has offered.

"We joked that at the reception we can have Garth announce us because he already said our names like five times on stage,'' Bargsley said. "The whole thing is amazing."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.