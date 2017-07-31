share tweet pin email

Turning 21, singing with your famous father onstage and getting engaged are all incredible life moments. So what would it be like to experience them all in one night?

AP, Getty Images Garth and Allie Brooks. Music runs in the family!

That's what happened to Allie Colleen Brooks, daughter of country superstar Garth Brooks, while her dad was performing at Los Angeles' Forum recently, and it was pretty spectacular.

First, the just-turned-21-year-old (Allie's birthday is July 28) surprised concertgoers during dad's show by coming out onstage and singing some of Garth's classic tunes with him. Next, dad got the audience to sing "Happy Birthday" to his little girl. Truly, a highlight.

But things weren't over yet! Once Allie went backstage, it turned out her beau, Jonathan Roberts, was waiting there, ring in hand. As shown in a video capturing the moment, he got down on one knee ... and proposed!

We're not sure how the young woman kept her composure, but she did and clearly said "yes!"

Meanwhile, dad's out onstage crooning "She's Every Woman." Quite a soundtrack for your big engagement moment, eh?

Later, Roberts posted pictures of himself with his new fiancée on Facebook:

It's hard to get a proposal more epic than that, we have to admit. Congratulations to the happy couple and their parents!

