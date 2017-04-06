Oh Mylanta, it’s Candace Cameron Bure’s birthday!
The actress we all know and love as D.J. Tanner turns 41 on Thursday, and her “Fuller House” family is helping her celebrate. Everywhere you look (on Instagram), there are sweet birthday messages from the cast of the Netflix spinoff.
Jodie Sweetin (a.k.a. Stephanie Tanner) gave a shoutout to the “best TV sister anyone could ask for!”
“I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here's to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !!” wrote Sweetin.
RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure reveals her dream 'Fuller House' cameo
Serious “Fuller House” fans will get a kick out this post from Andrea Barber, who is BFFs with Cameron Bure on screen (as Kimmy Gibbler) and off.
“I'll be lovin' you forever, girl! Happy Birthday, @candacecbure!” Barber captioned the pic. D.J. would definitely appreciate the clever reference to her favorite band, New Kids on the Block!
Uncle Joey and Aunt Becky (err, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin) reached out to Cameron Bure, too.
So much love from the extended Tanner family. This is turning out to be the birthday ever — even better than that time D.J. played spin the bottle with her crush, Kevin!
Happy birthday, Candace!
More Television videos
Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper opens up about Playboy and his father’s legacy
See Kurt Russell as ‘jungle boy’ on ‘Gilligan’s Island’
Pierce Brosnan: I listened to Rick Perry to nail Texas accent for ‘The Son’
Jimmy Fallon: ‘Race Through New York’ has hidden Michael Jackson tribute
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.