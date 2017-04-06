share tweet pin email

Oh Mylanta, it’s Candace Cameron Bure’s birthday!

The actress we all know and love as D.J. Tanner turns 41 on Thursday, and her “Fuller House” family is helping her celebrate. Everywhere you look (on Instagram), there are sweet birthday messages from the cast of the Netflix spinoff.

Jodie Sweetin (a.k.a. Stephanie Tanner) gave a shoutout to the “best TV sister anyone could ask for!”

To the best TV sister anyone could ask for! I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here's to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !! Xoxo A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

“I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here's to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !!” wrote Sweetin.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure reveals her dream 'Fuller House' cameo

Serious “Fuller House” fans will get a kick out this post from Andrea Barber, who is BFFs with Cameron Bure on screen (as Kimmy Gibbler) and off.

“I'll be lovin' you forever, girl! Happy Birthday, @candacecbure!” Barber captioned the pic. D.J. would definitely appreciate the clever reference to her favorite band, New Kids on the Block!

I'll be lovin' you forever, girl! 😉❤ Happy Birthday, @candacecbure! 🎂🎉🎈 A post shared by Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Uncle Joey and Aunt Becky (err, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin) reached out to Cameron Bure, too.

Happy birthday @candacecbure - I love hearing your laugh. I couldn't love you more. ❤#happybirthday A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Happy Birthday my beautiful friend. I love you. 😘😕🎉 A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

So much love from the extended Tanner family. This is turning out to be the birthday ever — even better than that time D.J. played spin the bottle with her crush, Kevin!

Happy birthday, Candace!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.