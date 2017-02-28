Is a 'Friends' reunion in the works? Here's what Lisa Kudrow is saying

share tweet pin email

Lisa Kudrow may be 13 years removed from her role as Phoebe on "Friends," but that does not mean we're going to stop asking the important question: When will there be a reunion of our favorite Central Perk buddies?

Turns out there was a reunion! And we missed it!

Because we weren't invited.

NBC The cast of "Friends" in 1994: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

"We have convened," said Kudrow, visiting TODAY Tuesday to talk about her new comedy "Table 19." "Privately. For dinner."

RELATED: Friends forever! Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are the queens of 'Friends' trivia

"But what about us?" asked TODAY's Savannah Guthrie (speaking for all the "Friends" fans out there).

"Friends," as you may recall, ran from 1994-2004 and brought us the talents of Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

"We had such a good time," Kudrow went on. "It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop."

Now, that's just being mean, as Guthrie noted.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Savannah Guthrie speaking with Lisa Kudrow on TODAY Tuesday.

"I know," laughed Kudrow. "But if we don't tell you that one's coming, and then it doesn't happen, you have no reason to be disappointed. I'm managing expectations."

As to where Phoebe would be today, this is clearly not something that weighs on Kudrow's mind.

"The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they have families," she said. "So what are we going to watch?"

NBC Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), you're playing our song!

RELATED: 'Friends' stars Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow on why Phoebe and Joey never got together

"It's funny, because we were both that age and now we're like boring middle-aged people," said Savannah.

"Right!" nodded Kudrow. "I don't want to watch — wait, I want to watch me!"

Well, that's something we can all agree on.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.