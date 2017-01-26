share tweet pin email

It's been more than two decades since "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" aired its final episode, but that hasn't stopped Alfonso Ribeiro from busting out his signature dance, which the show's fans know as "The Carlton."

Ribeiro, who played Will Smith's wealthy West Coast cousin Carlton Banks from 1990 to 1996, has continued to show off his swinging moves during more recent appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Dancing With the Stars" and "The Graham Norton Show."

Justin Timberlake has even gotten in on the action on more than one occasion.

Check out our supercut of Ribeiro's best "Carlton" moments throughout the years in the video above!

RELATED: 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' turns 25: Here are the best theme-song tributes

And see some much earlier moves from Ribeiro below.

An earlier version of this post was published on Aug. 8, 2015.