"The Wonder Years" was a show steeped in nostalgia and looking back on a golden childhood, so no wonder fans of the series fondly wish for more of it.

But as star Fred Savage explained recently to Vanity Fair, while he appreciates the love people have for the show — they shouldn't hold their breath waiting for a reunion or reboot.

Getty Images The Arnold family from "The Wonder Years": Jason Hervey (Wayne), Olivia d'Abo (Karen), Fred Savage (Kevin), Dan Lauria (Jack) and Alley Mills (Norma)

"I've always said that 'The Wonder Years,' it’s not just the name of the show — it's a time in your life, a very special, finite time in your life," said Savage about the series, which ran from 1988-93. "And the way the show was written, it's about looking back with some longing. I think we all look back at that time in our lives and long for it and idealize it."

"Wonder Years" took place in the tumultuous years of the late 1960s, and followed the adolescence of one Kevin Arnold (played by Savage); voice-over narration by Daniel Stern as Kevin's adult self provided context and that special nostalgic tinge.

Continued Savage, who's appearing in Netflix's "Friends from College," "One of the reasons it takes on this kind of mythic, almost haunting quality in our lives is because it's something you can't go back to and can't revisit. It only exists in our memories, in our shared experiences with people who went through it with us. That's really what the show was all about. And I think that the idea of revisiting the show mirrors that. And I like that."

Still, that doesn't mean they can't individually have mini-reunions: last year Savage and the actor-turned-lawyer who played his best friend Paul, Josh Saviano, attended a New York Rangers hockey game together; and in 2014 the cast got together to record bonus content for a DVD release of the series, even posing in the show's beloved kitchen set.

Still, he'll never get tired of people telling him they'd love to see the grown-up Kevin in the 1990s, and how he's doing in the future. "I think the fact that I was part of something that still means so much to people, and after all these years they still want it to be on the air, they still think about it ... I mean, that's really a special thing," he said.

ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES / ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES Paul, Kevin, and Winnie were the embodiment of squad goals.

"Some people work their whole careers and don't get that! So, no, I'll never get tired of that. That'll never stop being meaningful to me or stop making me feel incredibly special. But my answer will remain the same — so I won't get tired of people asking if everyone else doesn't get tired of me saying, 'No, it's not going to happen."

