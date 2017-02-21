share tweet pin email

On what would have been Kurt Cobain's 50th birthday, his daughter paid special tribute to him with a heartfelt message.

Frances Bean Cobain, 24, who was only a year old when Kurt committed suicide in 1994, thanked her father in an Instagram post on Monday.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

"Today would have been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean."

Frances is the only child of Courtney Love and the Nirvana singer, who was 27 when he shot himself at his Seattle home.

She also posted a loving message from her grandmother, who wrote that Kurt would have been proud of her and bragging, "Hey, that's MY daughter."

Not gonna lie, I cried a little. I love you grams. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Frances opened up about life after her father's death in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone.

"Kurt got to the point where he eventually had to sacrifice every bit of who he was to his art, because the world demanded it of him," she said. "I think that was one of the main triggers as to why he felt he didn't want to be here and everyone would be happier without him."

But "in reality, if he had lived, I would have had a dad. And that would have been an incredible experience."

Scott Stump