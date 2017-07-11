share tweet pin email

Former “Melrose Place” star Josie Bissett recently got married, and she celebrated the same way any other excited bride would: She updated her profile picture and cover photo on Facebook.

The actress, 46, has shared a couple of photos from her special day with her now-husband, Thomas Doig, including a black-and-white snapshot of the newlyweds holding hands.

She posted another wedding picture to Instagram, which she captioned, “Happily Ever After.”

Happily Ever After ❤️ #love #family #wedding #blessed A post shared by J O S I E B I S S E T T (@josiebissett) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

A rep for Bissett confirms to TODAY that the actress and Doig tied the knot July 4 at the DeLille Cellars Chateau in Redmond, Washington.

Bissett’s life has been full of weddings the past two years, having starred in two “Wedding March” movies with another “Melrose Place” veteran, Jack Wagner, for the Hallmark Channel.

Bissett played Jane Mancini on “Melrose Place,” which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere over the weekend. She was previously married to co-star Rob Estes, with whom she has two children.

Getty Images The "Melrose Place" cast, including Bissett on the right.

Congratulations, Josie, on the wedding!