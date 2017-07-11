Former “Melrose Place” star Josie Bissett recently got married, and she celebrated the same way any other excited bride would: She updated her profile picture and cover photo on Facebook.
The actress, 46, has shared a couple of photos from her special day with her now-husband, Thomas Doig, including a black-and-white snapshot of the newlyweds holding hands.
She posted another wedding picture to Instagram, which she captioned, “Happily Ever After.”
A rep for Bissett confirms to TODAY that the actress and Doig tied the knot July 4 at the DeLille Cellars Chateau in Redmond, Washington.
Bissett’s life has been full of weddings the past two years, having starred in two “Wedding March” movies with another “Melrose Place” veteran, Jack Wagner, for the Hallmark Channel.
Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett reunite for 'Wedding March 2'Play Video - 4:07
Bissett played Jane Mancini on “Melrose Place,” which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere over the weekend. She was previously married to co-star Rob Estes, with whom she has two children.
Congratulations, Josie, on the wedding!