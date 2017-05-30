Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Michael Nance dies at 31

share tweet pin email

Michael Nance, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has died.

Nance, a musician who competed for Emily Maynard Johnson's heart on Season 8 of the famed reality TV show, passed away in his native Austin. He was 31.

Getty Images / ABC via Getty Images Michael Nance

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department told TODAY via email that officers were dispatched to a location at 2:10 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about an unresponsive male. The officers located the man, who was later identified as Nance. He was pronounced deceased at 2:54 a.m.

The spokesperson added that Nance's death was not suspicious.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Getty Images / ABC via Getty Images Nance appeared on "The Bachelorette" in 2012.

Maynard Johnson took to Twitter with her condolences on Tuesday. "So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," she wrote. "Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."

Former "Bachelor" Sean Lowe also expressed his grief.

"My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance," wrote Lowe. "He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on 'Bachelorette.'"

