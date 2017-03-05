share tweet pin email

Ali Fedotowsky might have made her name as a "Bachelorette," but she's officially out of the singles club, and we couldn't be happier for her.

The 32-year-old star of "Bachelorette" season six married fiancé Kevin Manno on Friday, reported Us Weekly. The wedding was held on a beachfront lawn at the Terranea Resort in Los Angeles. (Because once you go "Bachelor," you get used to doing things in dazzlingly beautiful locations.)

Brandon Kidd Photography for Us Weekly Their very own slice of paradise.

Fedotowsky and Manno welcomed their first child, Molly, seven months ago — so of course she made the tiniest (and surely most adorable) flower girl! The couple's pup, Owen, was also part of the ceremony.

RELATED: Ali Fedotowsky and fiance Kevin Manno share first photos of their baby girl

"Throughout my life, I've always imagined what my wedding day would be like," Fedotowsky told Us Weekly. "Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up. Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno."

Loreen Sarkis / Getty Images Little Molly, who acted as flower girl in the wedding, was born last June.

Us also reports that Fedotowsky wore a strapless, lace Alvina Valenta gown and walked down the aisle to a version of "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers.

RELATED: Ali Fedotowsky reveals 'excruciating' labor: 'My epidural stopped working'

Some of her celebrity friends were on hand for the ceremony, including "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco and fellow "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman.

Fedotowsky got engaged to Manno in 2015. She previously was engaged to her "Bachelorette" choice, Roberto Martinez.

Fedotowsky, who blogs at Aliluvs.com, has been open about her journey through love and now motherhood — so we're sure we have more details (and photos) to look forward to.

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images Fedotowsky and daughter Molly spend quality time together at an event last September.

Congrats to the happy couple!