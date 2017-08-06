share tweet pin email

Most members of "Bachelor Nation" tune in for the drama, the over-the-top dates ... OK, and the occasional swoon-worthy romantic moment. We don't expect much more than a quick hit of dopamine.

Sean Lowe and Catherine (Giudici) Lowe continue to show us something else entirely: the stuff of lasting love.

On Friday, Lowe took to Instagram to share a sweet note that his wife and partner of five years had left on his desk.

"Honey, I hope you know how much I adore you," the note reads. "Thank you for being the leader of our sweet little family."

According to Lowe, 33, this isn't an isolated incident. "It's one of dozens she's left me over the years," he wrote in the caption. "I just felt like sharing this one so you guys can get a glimpse of how incredible my wife is."

And Lowe had plenty of other nice things to say about his spouse, 31. "I welcome your congratulatory comments for locking down such a smart, loving, caring, hottie with a smokin' body," he joked. "Yay me!"

Lowe frequently uses his Instagram to give thanks for his wife and their 1-year-old son, Samuel ... though he did recently joke that ABC should be held financially responsible for their supposedly unexpected outcome.

The fact that this little boy is the result of me deciding to be on The Bachelor is absolutely mind blowing. Also, nowhere in my contract did it say this could be a possible outcome of the show and I feel like ABC should be held financially responsible for this kid. It's only fair. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

After all, who really finds love on "The Bachelor"? These two, apparently ... and we can't get enough!