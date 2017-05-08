Pop Culture

Flo Rida TODAY concert: What you need to know

TODAY

Flo Rida is coming to TODAY! The superstar rapper behind the hits "Wild Ones," "My House" and more hits is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Chad Griffith

Details:

  • Date: Friday, July 7
  • Hashtag: #FloRidaTODAY
  • Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!

Play Video - 1:28

Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!

Play Video - 1:28

More video

More: Pop Culture Citi Concert Series

TOP