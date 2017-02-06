Flashback! See what the Grammy Awards looked like in 1997

share tweet pin email

What better way to gear up for this year’s Grammys than take a look back at the awards show two decades ago?

The 1997 ceremony feted plenty of the era’s biggest acts. But you might not remember that honorees also included the Beatles (for “Free As a Bird") and then-first lady Hillary Clinton (for the audio version of her best-seller "It Takes a Village").

Here are some of the evening's most memorable moments.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See the biggest moments from the 1997 Grammy Awards Play Video - 1:03 See the biggest moments from the 1997 Grammy Awards Play Video - 1:03

LeAnn Rimes breaks records

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage LeAnn Rimes balances her pair of awards, one for Best New Artist and one for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

At just 14, the “Blue” crooner became the youngest Grammy winner ever when she took home the Best New Artist award; she was also the first country performer to win that category. Clint Black later joked, "When I was 14, I had a paper route."

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes shares adorable throwback photo from her first cassette tape

She reported the big news on an even bigger cellphone.

Getty Images Shortly after the big win, Rimes was seen gabbing about the good news on a very large cellphone.

Ellen DeGeneres reprises her role as host

Ron Galella / WireImage Ellen DeGeneres poses at the Grammy Awards after-party.

DeGeneres — who’d hosted the Grammys the previous year — kicked off the festivities with a number fittingly called "This Is Ellen’s Grammy Song," which also featured Bonnie Raitt, Me’Shell NdegéOcello, Shawn Colvin, Chaka Khan and Shelia E.

Celine Dion gives an emotional speech

Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE / WireImage Celine Dion wins Pop Album of the Year.

The Canadian songstress, who also won Pop Album of the Year for “Falling Into You,” gave a heartfelt acceptance speech thanking her parents, 13 brothers and sisters and, of course, Rene Angelil, her beloved husband who passed away in 2016. "You are the very best and you deserve this because you always made sure I was surrounded with the right people and I love you for it."

Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Celine Dion poses for a sweet photo with husband and manager Rene Angelil.

Toni Braxton wins big

Ron Galella / WireImage Toni Braxton looks lovely in a white gown. What better way to accessorize than a pair of Grammys?

Braxton also went home with a pair of statues, including one for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance — a category that also included powerhouses Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan. “This is a surprise,” she told the audience.

RELATED: The 10 most outrageous Oscar moments you — and the internet — have forgotten about

Gwen Stefani performs with No Doubt

TIMOTHY CLARY / TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images No Doubt performs "Spiderwebs" on the Grammys stage.

While No Doubt nabbed two nominations for their breakthrough album, “Tragic Kingdom” — and graced the Grammys stage with a performance of its sophomore single, “Spiderwebs,” they didn’t take home any trophies. But they still had a good time. "We are so excited right now," Stefani told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "We were just in the limousine going 'Ow! Woohoo!' the whole way over ... This is better than prom. It feels like we're at prom, but we're way older now."

KMazur / WireImage Gwen Stefani sports a silky floral ensemble on the red carpet.

The Boss is boss

TODD PLITT / Associated Press Bruce Springsteen arrives at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Bruce Springsteen gave an earnest shoutout to his fans while accepting the Best Contemporary Folk Album award for “Ghost of Tom Joad.”

Sheryl Crow’s look is sheer genius

Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE / WireImage Sheryl Crow was a double winner at the 1997 Grammys.

Crow, who turned heads with a peekaboo number on the red carpet, earned awards for both Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (for “If It Makes You Happy”) and Best Rock Album (for “Sheryl Crow”), telling the crowd, “Wow, all I can think to do right now is to thank everyone I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” is a favorite

TIMOTHY CLARY / AFP/Getty Images Eric Clapton and Babyface perform "Change The World."

Shortly after he and producer Babyface performed the hit (from the soundtrack of 1996’s “Phenomenon,” Clapton clinched the award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He shrugged off the honor, joking, “I feel like this is kind of rigged. I just did the song and now I get the prize.”

Hillary Clinton wins a Grammy

JON LEVY / AFP/Getty Images Hillary Clinton holds up her Best Spoken Word award for "It Takes a Village."

The 2016 presidential candidate and former first lady won Best Spoken Word or Non-Musical Album for the audio version of “It Takes a Village.” “I didn’t even know that Grammys were given to tone-deaf singers like me, but I’m very grateful for this,” she told the crowd.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 12.