Flashback! Jimmy Fallon thought hosting the MTV Movie Awards was his 'peak'

As host of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon interviews celebrities on a nightly basis. But back in 2001, the comedian was still adjusting to his "Saturday Night Live" success.

In honor of Fallon's big night hosting the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Sunday, we've dug into the TODAY archives and surfaced footage of the late-night host telling Matt Lauer about his early interactions with Hollywood A-listers.

Fallon, who was getting ready to host the 2001 MTV Movie Awards, told Lauer, "This is my peak right here. This is it; I'm peaking. I always wanted to be on 'Saturday Night Live' my whole life, and then I got that and it's been the most fun thing ever. And then I've always wanted to host the Oscars."

Fallon paused and grinned before adding, "I think they've raised the bar on that."

Jimmy Fallon and Kirsten Dunst at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards

Finally, Lauer wanted to know, "How do you describe yourself? Are you A list? Are you B list, when it comes to celebrity?"

Jimmy Fallon arrives at a party in Los Angeles after hosting the MTV Movie Awards on June 2, 2001.

"I look for a list — any list at all," he joked. "If my name's on it, fantastic. I'll show up."

Nearly 16 years later, Fallon sat down with Lauer to give a preview of what we can expect at the 74th Golden Globes, which will air live on NBC Sunday at 8 p.m. Watch that clip below!