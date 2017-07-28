Fitz and The Tantrums get hands clapping on the TODAY plaza

share tweet pin email

Need some Friday feels to get you ready for the weekend? Then look no further than our plaza!

Fitz and The Tantrums hit the TODAY stage as part of our Citi Concert Series, and the indie pop stars performed their crowd-pleasing hits.

The fun kicked off with a hopping rendition of their platinum smash "HandClap." And if that left you wondering where they get all of their energy from, singer Michael Fitzpatrick had the answer.

"We do get a lot of coffee in the band," he laughed.

Then they got everyone dancing — even our own Savannah Guthrie and her tune-loving tot, Vale — with their song-of-the-summer contender, "Fool."

"Fool" came out after the band's self-titled album, so they're releasing a new deluxe edition Friday, complete with that single and live tracks, too.

After the show was over, Fitzpatrick and fellow singer Noelle Scaggs sat down for a Facebook Live interview, and the upbeat tone changed for a moment as they remembered one of the best compliments they received after another concert.

"This is kind of a sad one," Fitzpatrick said. "We were playing this big radio show and Chester Bennington from Linkin Park was up on the riser, watching the whole entire show. ... He came up to me and he said, 'Listen, I'm been following you guys since MoneyGrabber, I'm a huge fan.'"

It was a mutual sentiment, and now it's all a bittersweet memory following Bennington's recent death.

"It's like, I was so blown away," he recalled. "He was so sweet, and he couldn't have been a nicer guy. It was truly, truly a sad, said moment to hear that he had passed."

If you want to see even more from Fitz and The Tantrums, catch them on the road this summer as they tour alongside OneRepublic and James Arthur.

And if you just want more live music, stay tuned to TODAY! We'll got country crooner Brad Paisley right here next Friday.