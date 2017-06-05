share tweet pin email

Bueller? ... Bueller?

It's hard to believe "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is about to turn 31, but as Ferris himself observed, "Life moves pretty fast."

John Hughes' feel-good flick, in which the titular teen (Matthew Broderick) feigns illness in order to skip school and spend a carefree day exploring Chicago with best pal Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), remains so beloved that the city celebrated last year with a three-day Ferris Fest that re-created various events from the film.

So, go ahead, play hooky — and take the quiz below to test your memory of the movie, which hit theaters on June 11, 1986.

This post was originally published on May 24, 2016.