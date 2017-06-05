Bueller? ... Bueller?
It's hard to believe "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is about to turn 31, but as Ferris himself observed, "Life moves pretty fast."
John Hughes' feel-good flick, in which the titular teen (Matthew Broderick) feigns illness in order to skip school and spend a carefree day exploring Chicago with best pal Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), remains so beloved that the city celebrated last year with a three-day Ferris Fest that re-created various events from the film.
So, go ahead, play hooky — and take the quiz below to test your memory of the movie, which hit theaters on June 11, 1986.
This post was originally published on May 24, 2016.