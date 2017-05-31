share tweet pin email

Two reunions in one day? It's almost too much for "Felicity" fans to hope for, but it happened!

On Tuesday, Scott Speedman (Ben) joined Keri Russell (Felicity) at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and then, just hours later, the former co-stars appeared side-by-side again on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images Actors Scott Speedman and Keri Russell attend the star unveiling ceremony for Russell on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 30, 2017.

But before fans of the show get excited about the possibility of another reunion — as in a series revival — they should be warned: That really is too much to hope for.

When Kimmel asked the pair if a "'Gilmore Girls-y' kind of thing" might happen, Speedman said, "I really don't think so."

However, he added, "I would do it." The problem is simply that “some people are on some high-class shows."

No doubt he means that with Russell busy on "The Americans" and Scott Foley (Noel) working on "Scandal," neither would be eager to return to their WB-drama roots 19 years after it all began.

Courtesy Everett Collection The cast of Felicity back in the day: Scott Speedman, Keri Russell, and Scott Foley.

But Speedman? "I'll be on Lifetime in no time," he joked.

The duo might not be headed back to the small screen together, but Russell and Speedman shared some memories from the old days during their chat — including that unforgettable haircut of hers that left fans reeling in the show's second season.

As it turns out, the extreme makeover left Speedman reeling, too.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage Actress Keri Russell attends the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, 1999.

"We were actually dating at the time, and I'd been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until then, and I knew I had to put on a good show," he said of her big reveal. "I was like, 'C'mon man, you've got to bring it home, you've got to do it.' I got to work and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half-panic, half-smile. I just did not pull it off."

Not to worry — even Russell now calls it her "Chia Pet" 'do.

"But it grew into something great, and we all recovered from it," he assured.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Keri Russell is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 30, 2017.

As for him being a "disaster of a boyfriend" back in the day Russell didn't exactly disagree.

"A young 20s boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend," she laughed.

"Not much has changed," the "Animal Kingdom" actor added.

