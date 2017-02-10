Family Reunion! Jessica Biel reunites with her '7th Heaven' sisters

share tweet pin email

Family reunion!

We don't know for sure what former "7th Heaven" co-stars Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman said to one another when they convened recently, but going by their smiling faces in the Instagram Mitchell posted Thursday, the trio looks quite happy to be together again.

"I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters [to] me!" Mitchell wrote on her blog.

#Wcw #sisters #family #love gushing on my blog! Link in profile @jessicabiel #mackenzierosman A photo posted by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

The three ladies played sisters Mary, Lucy, and Ruthie on the series, which ran from 1996-2007 and focused on the Camden family in the fictional town of Glen Oak, California. It boosted the early careers of a number of breakout stars, including Biel, Ashlee Simpson and Gabrielle Union.

"They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!" Mitchell continued about her fellow actresses. "Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"

Alamy Stock The "7th" sibs: Beverly Mitchell, Jessica Biel, Barry Watson, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman in 1996.

Rosman posted her own version of the picture and noted in the caption, "When I see their happy faces smiling back at me, 7th Heaven."

This wasn't the first time the ladies have convened; when Biel opened up her restaurant Au Fudge last year they congregated (with "Heaven" co-stars Catherine Hicks and Barry Watson) for another great picture:

So much fun supporting our girl @JessicaBiel on the launch of her amazing new restaurant @aufudge! Love these people like family! #nothinglikefamily #7thheavenforever #aufudge #familyfriendly #getfudgedup A photo posted by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Feb 26, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

Nice to see that the family that grows up together, stays together!

