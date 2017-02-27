Family night! See the nominees who brought a relative to the Oscars

It was family night at the Oscars Sunday night!
Some nominees walked the red carpet with a family member, and it warmed our hearts. And, if we may be honest, made us a little jealous, too.
"La La Land" actress Emma Stone brought her brother, Spencer, though she was a few steps ahead of him here. Wait up, Emma!
Viggo Mortensen, nominated in the best actor category for “Captain Fantastic,” had his son Henry by his side. Best dad ever! Henry, you owe him a big Father’s Day gift this year.
Three nominees invited their mom to the ceremony. “Lion” star Dev Patel, 26, was all smiles with his mother, Anita Patel.
“Manchester by the Sea” actor Lucas Hedges shared a sweet moment with his mother, Susan Bruce Titman. You’re a good son, Lucas.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, a nominee for best original song, was proud to have his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, with him.
Looking at these pictures kind of makes you wish you were related to an Oscar nominee, doesn’t it?
