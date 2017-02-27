Family night! See the nominees who brought a relative to the Oscars

share tweet pin email

It was family night at the Oscars Sunday night!

Some nominees walked the red carpet with a family member, and it warmed our hearts. And, if we may be honest, made us a little jealous, too.

"La La Land" actress Emma Stone brought her brother, Spencer, though she was a few steps ahead of him here. Wait up, Emma!

Getty Images Emma Stone dazzles on the red carpet, with her brother, Spencer, not far behind.

Viggo Mortensen, nominated in the best actor category for “Captain Fantastic,” had his son Henry by his side. Best dad ever! Henry, you owe him a big Father’s Day gift this year.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Henry had a great time with his dad!

Three nominees invited their mom to the ceremony. “Lion” star Dev Patel, 26, was all smiles with his mother, Anita Patel.

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters Anita Patel is a proud mom.

“Manchester by the Sea” actor Lucas Hedges shared a sweet moment with his mother, Susan Bruce Titman. You’re a good son, Lucas.

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images Too sweet!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, a nominee for best original song, was proud to have his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, with him.

Jordan Strauss / AP Mother and son enjoying a night out!

Looking at these pictures kind of makes you wish you were related to an Oscar nominee, doesn’t it?

