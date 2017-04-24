share tweet pin email

Family fun!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and their kids enjoyed a big night out on Sunday when the whole family attended the opening night of the new "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" musical on Broadway.

Walter McBride / WireImage/Getty Images Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Loretta Broderick, Tabitha Broderick attend the Broadway opening performance of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The longtime Hollywood couple — who've both starred on Broadway themselves —hit the red carpet with son James Wilkie, 14, and twins Loretta and Tabitha, 7.

The former "Sex and the City" star, 52, took to Instagram to chronicle the family outing for fans.

Yipee! On our way to see "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and the whole family get to go and cheer for our dear @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Parker shared a video of the whole gang inside a car on the drive to Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The Emmy winner can be heard singing Sly & the Family Stone's "Family Affair."

"Where we headed, everybody?" she asks her brood.

"Charlie & The Chocolate Factory," one of the twins replies.

The actress, who currently stars opposite Thomas Haden Church in the HBO comedy "Divorce," also shared a video of the theater decked out in purple Wonka Land flags.

A lot of VERY happy people just left the Lunt-Fontanne theatre in NYC. Count the Parker-Brodericks among them. Join the joy and be an audience at "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

After the show, she showed off her Playbill — along with her special "golden ticket" opening night party pass — and gave the new show an enthusiastic review.

"A lot of VERY happy people just left the Lunt-Fontanne theatre in NYC. Count the Parker-Brodericks among them," wrote Parker.

Sounds scrumdiddlyumptious!