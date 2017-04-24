Family fun!
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and their kids enjoyed a big night out on Sunday when the whole family attended the opening night of the new "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" musical on Broadway.
The longtime Hollywood couple — who've both starred on Broadway themselves —hit the red carpet with son James Wilkie, 14, and twins Loretta and Tabitha, 7.
The former "Sex and the City" star, 52, took to Instagram to chronicle the family outing for fans.
Parker shared a video of the whole gang inside a car on the drive to Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The Emmy winner can be heard singing Sly & the Family Stone's "Family Affair."
"Where we headed, everybody?" she asks her brood.
"Charlie & The Chocolate Factory," one of the twins replies.
RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker on why she would give birth again
The actress, who currently stars opposite Thomas Haden Church in the HBO comedy "Divorce," also shared a video of the theater decked out in purple Wonka Land flags.
RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare pic of 'beloved' twins on their birthday
After the show, she showed off her Playbill — along with her special "golden ticket" opening night party pass — and gave the new show an enthusiastic review.
"A lot of VERY happy people just left the Lunt-Fontanne theatre in NYC. Count the Parker-Brodericks among them," wrote Parker.
Sounds scrumdiddlyumptious!