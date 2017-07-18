Fall Out Boy TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Fall Out Boy is coming to TODAY! The popular group is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Pamela Littky Fall Out Boy

Details:

Date: Thursday, September 14

Hashtag: #FOBTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.