Faith Hill's duet with young fan is the cutest thing you'll see today

Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw's latest hit might be called "Speak to a Girl," but we promise you: Hill knows exactly how to sing with a girl, too!

In a short video she posted on Instagram Tuesday, Hill is shown meeting an awe-struck fan named Rosie. She takes the girl's hands, they have a quick chat and then suddenly they're off to the races, crooning another of Hill's hits, "Mississippi Girl."

Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

We gotta give little Rosie credit for not completely melting into a puddle of goo: she totally held her composure!

"You just made my day when I saw your little video," Hill tells young fan Rosie (who appears to be, like Hill, from Mississippi) in the video, and then the girl asked if they could sing "Mississippi Girl" together. Well, of course!

And Rosie is revved and ready to start the song even before Hill finds the key!

Getty Images Faith Hill and her usual duet partner, husband Tim McGraw performing in Nashville last October.

And afterward, the pair hug. Of course.

Mississippi girl, don't change your ways!

