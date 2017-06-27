share tweet pin email

After tying the knot on Saturday, Erin Andrews has shared photos of her Montana wedding to former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

The bride was just as beautiful as the landscape in her Carolina Herrera-designed dress, which she described in an Instagram post as “perfection.” (Scroll through the post to see all of the pics of the bride and groom.)

“June 24th was so perfect! Can we do it again next wkd?” the “Dancing with the Stars” host, 39, wrote, thanking all those who helped create her fairy-tale day, including jeweler Neil Lane.

Andrews and Stoll exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky in front of a small group of friends and family.

The wedding was held on Stoll’s 35th birthday, which Andrews celebrated on Instagram over the weekend with a cute photo.

Happy Birthday to Howard's Dad @stolly28! We love you 🐻❤️🐶! Thank u @brozaphoto A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The happy couple began dating in 2012 and got engaged last December. In an interview with Health magazine published earlier this month, Andrews discussed the support she received from Stoll after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

"You don’t know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, 'OK, so this is your cervix, and this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part,'" the Fox sportscaster said. "We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you — because you have an oncologist saying to you, 'We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.' I’m like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we’re spending our lives together.’ And he was amazing.”