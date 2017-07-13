The Emmy nominations have been announced! See if your favorite show earned a nod

share tweet pin email

The nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards are here! The contenders were revealed by “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky and “S.W.A.T.” actor Shemar Moore this morning during a ceremony in North Hollywood.

NBC's "This Is Us" made a splash after its popular first season, scoring a nod in the outstanding drama series category as well as lead acting nominations for stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

The top categories are filled with shows on premium cable networks and streaming services, including the dramas "Stranger Things" and "House of Cards" and the comedies “Veep,” “Master of None” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Of sentimental note: the late Carrie Fisher was nominated for her guest appearance on Amazon's "Catastrophe."

The 69th Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17. Stephen Colbert will host the telecast live on CBS.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Courtesy of Netflix The kids in "Stranger Things."

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Netflix Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in "House of Cards"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

NBC Emmy nominee Milo Ventimiglia with co-star Mandy Moore on "This Is Us."

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

ABC Viola Davis in "How to Get Away with Murder"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Netflix Ellie Kemper in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is The New Black"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

HBO Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Fargo" (FX)

"FEUD: Bette And Joan" (FX)

"Genius" (National Geographic)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

HBO Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon on "Big Little Lies."

Outstanding Television Movie

"Black Mirror: San Junipero" (Netflix)

"Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)" (PBS)

"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"The Wizard Of Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard Of Lies"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Carrie Coon, "Fargo"

Jessica Lange, "FEUD: Bette And Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "FEUD: Bette And Joan"