Emma Watson says she doesn't take selfies with fans — here's why

As one of the stars of the “Harry Potter” movie series, Emma Watson has fans all over the world, and she’s accepted the fact that they are passionate about J.K. Rowling’s magical universe. As she told Vanity Fair for its March issue, “I have met fans that have my face tattooed on their body.”
Watson, 26, is more than willing to engage the fans she meets, but she draws the line at taking selfies with them. The reason why makes a lot of sense.
“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not,” she explained to the magazine. “If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.”
Watson says sometimes when fans request a picture, she’ll instead offer to sign an autograph or answer any “Harry Potter” questions they may have.
“I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact,” she added. “When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”
The “Beauty and the Beast” star has also made a conscious effort to keep her relationship with her boyfriend as private as possible.
“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways....,” she said.
“I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”
You can read more of Watson’s conversation with Vanity Fair when it hits newsstands nationwide on March 7.
