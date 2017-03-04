share tweet pin email

Here's a spoonful of sugar for your weekend: our first glimpse of Emily Blunt as everyone's favorite magical nanny!

Blunt will play the title character in the Disney sequel "Mary Poppins Returns," which will be released on Dec. 25, 2018. It's been a while since Julie Andrews originated the role in 1964, so it's only fitting that Poppins' prim yet whimsical (prim-sical?) wardrobe is getting an update, too.

For reference, here's Andrews:

And here's Blunt, in the first glimpse Disney released last week:

Something about that stately blue with pops of pink nails the "prim-sical" aura. Modern Mary opts for peacock over navy, though, and wears her pork pie hat at a decidedly jauntier angle.

And let's talk about the carpet bag. Gone are the old-fashioned flowers — this trendy tribal print looks like something we'd pack for Coachella. It also looks like it cost way more than a tuppence.

She's still wearing sensible dress shoes, though, and thank goodness. We don't think our hearts could handle a Mary in Adidas. Those Mary Janes look suitable for flying a kite, feeding the birds, hijacking a merry-go-round, or anything else that might come up in the average day's work.

We only have one question: How can she be expected to get from place to place without her umbrella?!