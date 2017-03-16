share tweet pin email

Longtime fans of this adorable and talented couple are finally getting their wish: Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski will star in a movie together.

The couple will headline “A Quiet Place,” a thriller that Krasinski plans to write and direct. Filming starts in the fall, according to Variety.

Getty Images Emily Blunt and John Krasinski during last year's New York premiere of "The Girl On The Train."

The former star of the “The Office” has directed two others movies, last year’s “The Hollars” and “Brief Interviews With Hideous Men” in 2009. But the chance to be in the same movie with his wife has been an elusive dream until now, as TODAY viewers know.

Last summer, he admitted to Matt Lauer he had been a fan of his wife ever since seeing her in "Devil Wears Prada," long before the two ever met. The duo now has two kids together.

While "A Quiet Place" will be the first time Blunt and Krasinski will appear together in a feature film, both voiced characters for the animated movie “Animal Crackers,” which is due in September.

Blunt is currently filming “Mary Poppins Returns," while Krasinski, who was an executive producer on "Manchester by the Sea," next appears in "The Hurt Locker" director Kathryn Bigelow's movie about the Detroit riots.