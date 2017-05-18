Ellen puts Johnny Depp in the hot seat — and his answers are ridiculous

share tweet pin email

When you think of tough interviewers, you might imagine legends like Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw or Barbara Walters. But they've got nothing on Ellen DeGeneres.

At least, when DeGeneres is faced with "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" star Johnny Depp, who was a little, well, reticent with his answers.

During her Thursday show, DeGeneres went aye-to-aye with the man best known as Capt. Jack Sparrow with a series of rapid-fire questions, noting, "There's no time on this, so I want you to really think about it."

She asked things like: "What is your favorite part of your body?" "What is your favorite swear word?" "What is the strangest place you've hooked up with someone?"

And while those questions might have his fans hanging on the edge of their seats for replies, apparently a pirate keeps his secrets. Depp's answers were ... meandering, eccentric and often not precisely to the point.

Ultimately he won, kind of, as DeGeneres conceded defeat. "I would ask you more," she joshed with him, "but you're not going to answer me honestly."

Apparently live men tell no tales as well!

