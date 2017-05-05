share tweet pin email

Thursday was all fun and games between TODAY's Matt Lauer and Ellen DeGeneres as we laughed along with the latest entry in their ongoing prank war.

But on Friday, Matt turned the tables on the beloved, multiple-Emmy-winning talk show host and comedian and asked more serious questions — like how she feels about fellow entertainment industry veteran (and current President of the United States) Donald Trump.

And Ellen did not hold back, saying she would not want him to come on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Why? "Because I'm not gonna change his mind," she said. "He's against everything that I stand for."

Ellen came out as gay 20 years ago, and is active in social causes including UNICEF, breast cancer and PETA (and received a People's Choice Award in 2016 for her humanitarian work).

"We need to look at someone else who looks different than us, and believes in something that we don't believe in and still accept them and still let them have their rights," she added.

Ellen looked back on her interactions with President Trump from his "Celebrity Apprentice" days, and recalled how in the early years of her talk show "We went out there and we filmed something with him," she said. "I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him. And so I knew him then."

But, she added, "I have not spoken to him since he's run for president, or become president."

On Ellen's show earlier this week, Matt also spoke about Trump as someone he knew through his years in the entertainment industry, and Ellen asked him how he felt about the president's so-called "war on the media."

"I think it's something that he goes out and he says in front of a crowd of supporters and it gets a great reaction," said Matt. "He doesn't hate the media. As a matter of fact, he's someone who has loved the media more than most people."

"I think he hates the media that's going to attack him," noted Ellen.

"You can't have it both ways," said Matt. "You can't just have a media that you only want to say the things you want it to say. I think it's going to die down, I really do."

