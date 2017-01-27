share tweet pin email

After bringing Newt Scamander to life in the “Harry Potter” spinoff movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” last fall, Eddie Redmayne will reprise the Magizoologist role in just a few months.

Not for another film, but for a “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” digital audiobook. The Oscar-winning actor narrates a new edition of the Hogwarts textbook, which was written by J.K. Rowling as Scamander and inspired the movie of the same name. The audiobook debuts on March 14.

It’s the first time “Fantastic Beasts” is being released as a digital audiobook, and to mark the occasion Rowling has added a new foreword by Scamander and new beasts.

Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. Eddie Redmayne in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Redmayne admits the writing tripped him up every now and then during his recording sessions.

“There are some really great tongue twister words in here! Occasionally, I had to stop recording just because I was incapable of saying the words without either laughing or getting my tongue in a muddle,” the actor said in a statement. “I enjoyed the challenge and hope listeners can sense that in my narration.”

You can pre-order the audiobook now on Audible.

Expect to hear plenty more about “Fantastic Beasts” in the years to come, since Rowling has planned a total of five films for the movie series. She’s still got that magic touch!