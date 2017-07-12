'DWTS' stars Peta and Maksim exchange beautiful messages after 'magical' wedding

share tweet pin email

After a fairy-tale wedding at a castle on Long Island, New York, last Saturday, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are on cloud nine.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pros just posted a beautiful new photo from their big day, showing the stunning bride with her well-groomed groom in front of a water fountain.

Murgatroyd, 30, wrote that Saturday was the “most magical day” of her life. “I married my soul mate, my perfect man, the only man I could see myself growing old with. I will love you until the end [Maksim],” she added.

Chmerkovskiy, 37, posted the same photo with a message addressed to his “love.”

“I've been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn't stop thinking how incredible you looked,” he wrote. “My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete ... I truly am the luckiest person ever.”

C H U P P A H Can't get over how stunning @metrofloralevents made our wedding look! I have never seen more gorgeous flower arrangements and there were flowers EVERYWHERE!!! Thank you guys for your incredible effort and flawless delivery 🙏🏻 📸 @jamielevinephotography #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by @maksimc on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot at Oheka Castle in front of guests that included several “DWTS” stars past and present, including Candace Cameron Bure, Rumer Willis and Tony Dovolani.

I am so in awe of the beauty that Danitte Beegel from @metrofloralevents created for us! The owners, Adrian Benitez and Jose Ramirez, were a dream and completely brought my vision to life for our perfect day! Full blog post on @allthingsfamandglam coming soon. ❤️ // Photos by @jamielevinephotography A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

The couple, who’d gotten engaged in 2015, welcomed a son, Shai Aleksander, on Jan. 4.

May you live happily ever after, Peta and Maks!

