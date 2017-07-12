'DWTS' stars Peta and Maksim exchange beautiful messages after 'magical' wedding

After a fairy-tale wedding at a castle on Long Island, New York, last Saturday, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are on cloud nine.
The “Dancing with the Stars” pros just posted a beautiful new photo from their big day, showing the stunning bride with her well-groomed groom in front of a water fountain.
Murgatroyd, 30, wrote that Saturday was the “most magical day” of her life. “I married my soul mate, my perfect man, the only man I could see myself growing old with. I will love you until the end [Maksim],” she added.
Chmerkovskiy, 37, posted the same photo with a message addressed to his “love.”
“I've been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn't stop thinking how incredible you looked,” he wrote. “My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete ... I truly am the luckiest person ever.”
Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot at Oheka Castle in front of guests that included several “DWTS” stars past and present, including Candace Cameron Bure, Rumer Willis and Tony Dovolani.
The couple, who’d gotten engaged in 2015, welcomed a son, Shai Aleksander, on Jan. 4.
May you live happily ever after, Peta and Maks!
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.