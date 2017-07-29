share tweet pin email

Little Shai is showing us that it’s never too early to get into the family business.

The 6-month-old son of “Dancing With the Stars” pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd was all smiles as he danced in an adorable video posted on Instagram Friday by the proud papa.

His partner was his uncle, “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Maksim held Shai while he beamed and danced along. Salsa music played as Shai shook what his mother gave him, while it sounded like she herself was filming and giggling in the background.

“D N A,” Maksim captioned the Instagram post. “Something about some fruit and some trees…. @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on..."

It isn’t the first video of Shai and his family that have melted hearts on social media.

Only two months after he was born, Chmerkovskiy took Shai out for a little dancing in the street, albeit in a baby carrier. Best to start early, right?

And in June, ahead of their nuptials, the couple brought the baby to the gym for some family fitness fun.

Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers - Shai, @maksimc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body! 💪 #workingmom #fitnessmom A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Murgatroyd got wedding-day ready with lunges, sit-ups, bridges and other exercises all with dad and baby's help.

Baby Shai keep those moves coming!