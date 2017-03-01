share tweet pin email

If a producer goes rogue on the Academy Awards stage, count on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to be there to take him down.

At least, that's what Johnson explains he was considering doing in the last few minutes of Sunday's Oscars, when "La La Land's" apparent triumph as best picture appeared to be getting sabotaged by producer Jordan Horowitz announcing that "Moonlight" had in fact taken the award.

"Moonlight" was, in fact, the real winner and Horowitz (who produced "La La") has come to be seen as the calm voice of reason in the evening. But as Johnson noted, he was ready to take action.

His explaining comes attached to an Instagram post of an Oscars photo that's been going viral: the crowd reaction to the flub, in which we see the shock and awe of luminaries including Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and Meryl Streep.

(We're kind of interested in why Ben Affleck seems to be glancing over at his buddy Damon rather than at the stage, but he'll have to let us know about that later.)

Image Group LA / ABC via Getty Images "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the best picture winner card after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway (not pictured) read the wrong title.

Johnson, who provided a key voice in "Moana" and also presented that night, has one of the more memorable expressions in Sunday's photo: he's got one eyebrow slightly raised and a curious, inquisitive look on his face.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on stage at the Oscars, before things got crazy.

Which we now know was attached to the idea of vaulting over Streep and taking down a rogue producer.

Good to know!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.