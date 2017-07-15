share tweet pin email

Some people believe that friends are angels in disguise.

In the case of Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, they became friends while disguised as "angels" ... and they haven't stopped since!

Barrymore, 42, and Diaz, 44 — along with Lucy Liu, 48 — bonded on the set of "Charlie's Angels," the 2000 movie remake of the 1970s crime drama TV series.

Alamy Stock Photo Good morning, angels!

Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo They'll solve any crime by dinnertime. (Oh wait, that's Mary-Kate and Ashley.)

One sequel and nearly 20 years later, they're still partners in crime — on camera and off!

Getty Images No acting here! Barrymore and Diaz share a loving moment at an event in 2011.

On Friday, Barrymore took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie and a few words on what her "sister" Diaz means to her. The photo was part of Barrymore's #beautyjunkieweek, a series of posts on her favorite beauty products and rituals. Turns out good friends are an essential part of her anti-aging routine.

“#Sisters," Barrymore captioned the photo. "Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life."

It sounds like as far as sisters go, Diaz is top-notch. "She has made me feel beyond beautiful," Barrymore wrote. "Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”

Love that these two have been able to support each other for nearly two decades. No wonder they're still glowing.

Keep being BFF goals, you two!