There was a surprising chaperone at the Fairley High School senior prom in Memphis, Tennessee — Drake!

The Canadian rapper escorted his little cousin, Jalaah Moore, and her date to the big dance over the weekend, according to social media and reports.

And he didn't just hang out with the young duo — Instagram photos showed him gladly posing with other young prom-goers throughout the night.

Drizzy sported an all black outfit with a silver chain around his neck for the occasion, while Jalaah looked stunning in a gold sequined gown.

Her date — we didn't catch the young man's name — perfectly matched in a gold sequined jacket and bow tie.

TMZ reported Drake escorted the couple in a white Rolls Royce and played host at a big post-prom bash at a local Hard Rock Cafe.

The rapper appeared to relish his third wheel status by posting an Instagram of the duo with the caption "Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove".

However, his cousin's date may have had different feelings.

In another Instagram shot, the young man looked a little stiff while posing with the "Hotline Bling" rapper. Perhaps he was a little worried about being upstaged!

Then again, we were all shook up by Drizzy rolling up to a high school prom!

