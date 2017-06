share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee and Hoda welcome best-selling author Douglas Brunt, who talks about “Trophy Son,” his novel about an overbearing father who pushes his son to become the world’s greatest tennis player. He talks about how sports takes kids away from family time and reveals that he and his wife, Megyn Kelly (who’s watching), are already discussing the issue in relation to their three kids aged 7, 6 and 3.