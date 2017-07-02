Donal Logue issues new plea for safe return of missing child: 'We want you home'

share tweet pin email

“Gotham” star Donal Logue has issued a new plea for the safe return of his missing child.

Per a previous social media post from the actor — since deleted — Jade Logue, 16, has been missing since last Monday, when the teen was seen near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home," Logue wrote on social media days after the teen went missing.

Early Sunday, Logue posted to his Facebook page a photo of his missing daughter that was “taken from a happier time.”

“I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade,” the 51-year-old actor wrote. “I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls.

“We want you home Jade,” he continued. “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated. It's okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — we'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

Logue’s ex-wife, Kasey Smith, has also been posting on social media, pleading for their child to return home.

Jade Logue come home pic.twitter.com/BshyCFmPcb — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 2, 2017

Both Logue and Smith are asking that anyone with information regarding Jade’s disappearance contact Detective Frank Liuzzi at (718) 636-6547.