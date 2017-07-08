share tweet pin email

Donal Logue’s search for his missing teen daughter has finally come to an end. A spokesperson for the “Gotham” actor confirmed to NBC News that 16-year-old Jade Logue is “safely back home with her family.”

“Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD and FBI for her safe return,” Logue's spokesperson added in the statement.

FilmMagic "Gotham" actor Donal Logue has confirmed that his missing teen daughter Jade has been found safe.

Logue had issued several public pleas for the safe return of his daughter after Jade went missing in Brooklyn, New York, on June 27. He posted a description of her on his Twitter account, along with a photo, hoping that one of his 117,000 Twitter followers would have some information about her whereabouts.

His last plea came on July 6, when he posted a photo of himself with a young Jade, along with the caption, “Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly.”

Jade, câmon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

Logue has not revealed where Jade was during the period of time she was missing, or where she was found. However, in previous posts, he indicated that Jade may not have left of her own free will.

“This child is MISSING-not a runaway,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

In a post from July 2 he begged whoever had Jade to bring her home to him or her mother, Donal’s ex-wife Kasey Smith.

“The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated,” Logue wrote. “It's okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — we'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

On Saturday, Jade's parents tweeted their thanks to everyone who assisted him in his search for Jade.

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

“Thank you ALL for the love and support,” Logue wrote. “We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others.”

"Jade Logue has been found," Smith posted. "Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful."