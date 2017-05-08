DNCE TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

DNCE is returning to TODAY! The popular group behind the hit "Cake By the Ocean," "Toothbrush" and "Kissing Strangers" will bring their fun act to Rockefeller Plaza with a summer concert series performance.

TODAY

Details:

Date: Friday, July 21

Hashtag: #DNCETODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.