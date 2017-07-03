Disney to clean up Pirates of the Caribbean ride to make it more PC

share tweet pin email

The scene is controversial, but so is the fix, apparently.

Disney has announced plans to clean up the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at its theme parks, losing the “Wench Auction” in favor of a more politically correct depiction.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Politically correct 'Pirates'? Mixed reaction to Disney's ride change Play Video - 1:07 Politically correct 'Pirates'? Mixed reaction to Disney's ride change Play Video - 1:07

For over 50 years, the iconic ride has included a scene featuring animatronic women being sold in an auction under a banner that reads, “Auction, take a wench for a bride.”

"We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction," Suzi Brown, a spokeswoman for Disneyland Resort, told CNN.

The scene is getting a PC makeover with a new banner that will read, “Auction, Surrender Yer Loot.” It’ll feature both men and women surrendering goods such as art and clocks. One thing that will remain the same is the fan favorite redheaded animatronic character, only now, she’ll be in charge.

Walt Disney Parks

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride was the last one that Walt Disney himself oversaw before he died in 1966, and is the basis of the popular movie franchise starring Johnny Depp.

While many people are happy with Disney’s decision to adjust to modern times, there are still some critics who argue it shouldn’t be changing such a historical and classic ride. It’s definitely a hot topic debate on social media right now.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a masterpiece. Yes, pirates did bad things and the ride depicts some of it. But it doesn't need to be censored. — Ashley (@mysticflights) June 30, 2017

Disney to replace wench auction on Pirates of the Caribbean?!? Say it ain't so... Why mess with the classics??? Blame it on having to be PC — Getting Goofy (@GettingGoofyWDW) June 29, 2017

If you're mad about Pirates of the Caribbean removing human trafficking from the ride, then your priorities are in the wrong place. — Leo Camacho (@LeoZombie) June 30, 2017

This isn’t the first time Disney has changed the ride. In 1997, it put food in the hands of the animatronic women so that it appeared the men were lusting and chasing after the grub instead of the ladies.

And of course, "The Simpsons" predicted all of this would happen: