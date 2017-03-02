share tweet pin email

“Dirty Dancing” fans: Are you mentally prepared to see a photo of Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes as Baby and Johnny in the upcoming TV movie remake?

Brace yourself, because ABC just released a poster image for its version of “Dirty Dancing,” premiering May 24.

Nobody puts Baby in the corner. #DIRTYDANCING #MAY24th #ABC A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

Look familiar?

Hold on tight to love in your arms and in your heart. #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/1rjfiimTP6 — Dirty Dancing Movie (@DirtyDancingMov) April 18, 2016

In the remake, Breslin and newcomer Prattes take over the roles made famous by Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, respectively.

RELATED: Here's who Jennifer Grey would cast in a 'Dirty Dancing' remake

Those are big shoes to fill. Grey and Swayze had so many memorable scenes in the original film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Will Breslin and Prattes dance on a log?

Did you know: #DirtyDancing was shot in the fall, so the leaves had to be painted green to make it look like summer. pic.twitter.com/PmJUEeiWNh — Dirty Dancing Movie (@DirtyDancingMov) August 5, 2016

RELATED: 'Dirty Dancing' turns 30: Here are 6 things to know about the '80s classic

Will Prattes hoist Breslin above his head in a lake?

RELATED: Patrick Swayze was in pain while shooting 'Dirty Dancing' lake scene, report says

Will they crawl toward one another?

âIâm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the way I feel when Iâm with you.â #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/7mWsurZkaf — Dirty Dancing Movie (@DirtyDancingMov) September 12, 2016

And, most importantly, will they have the time of their lives? We’ll have to wait another three months or so to find out.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Jennifer Grey says 'Dirty Dancing' lake scene almost never happened Play Video - 0:49 Jennifer Grey says 'Dirty Dancing' lake scene almost never happened Play Video - 0:49

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.