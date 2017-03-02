“Dirty Dancing” fans: Are you mentally prepared to see a photo of Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes as Baby and Johnny in the upcoming TV movie remake?
Brace yourself, because ABC just released a poster image for its version of “Dirty Dancing,” premiering May 24.
More Television videos
The fight against Alzheimer’s: ‘Every Minute Counts’ reveals latest developments
Jennifer Lopez reveals who was her best on-screen kiss
Jennifer Lopez talks about ‘Shades of Blue’ and her twins’ special bond
Tigers, giraffes, penguins! Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones visit the Bronx Zoo
Look familiar?
In the remake, Breslin and newcomer Prattes take over the roles made famous by Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, respectively.
RELATED: Here's who Jennifer Grey would cast in a 'Dirty Dancing' remake
Those are big shoes to fill. Grey and Swayze had so many memorable scenes in the original film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Will Breslin and Prattes dance on a log?
RELATED: 'Dirty Dancing' turns 30: Here are 6 things to know about the '80s classic
Will Prattes hoist Breslin above his head in a lake?
RELATED: Patrick Swayze was in pain while shooting 'Dirty Dancing' lake scene, report says
Will they crawl toward one another?
And, most importantly, will they have the time of their lives? We’ll have to wait another three months or so to find out.
Jennifer Grey says 'Dirty Dancing' lake scene almost never happenedPlay Video - 0:49
Jennifer Grey says 'Dirty Dancing' lake scene almost never happenedPlay Video - 0:49
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.