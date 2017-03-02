Pop Culture

The new poster for the upcoming 'Dirty Dancing' remake looks really familiar

“Dirty Dancing” fans: Are you mentally prepared to see a photo of Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes as Baby and Johnny in the upcoming TV movie remake?

Brace yourself, because ABC just released a poster image for its version of “Dirty Dancing,” premiering May 24.

Look familiar?

In the remake, Breslin and newcomer Prattes take over the roles made famous by Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, respectively.

Those are big shoes to fill. Grey and Swayze had so many memorable scenes in the original film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Will Breslin and Prattes dance on a log?

Will Prattes hoist Breslin above his head in a lake?

Will they crawl toward one another?

And, most importantly, will they have the time of their lives? We’ll have to wait another three months or so to find out.

