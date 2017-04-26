Demi Lovato shows off her fierce new hand tattoo

Demi Lovato had an eventful night Tuesday.
After being honored at the Time 100 gala as one of the magazine's most influential people, the singer decided to add a large lion tattoo to her collection of body art.
After the event, the star swapped her stunning blue Zuhair Murad gown for a black sweatshirt and met up with famous tattoo artist Bang Bang.
She documented the the whole process on her Snapchat account.
If the lion looks familiar, that would be because Lovato isn't the first celebrity to get lion tats from Bang Bang.
Justin Bieber had a similar lion tattooed on his chest just last month.
Actress and model Cara Delevingne's first tattoo, on her index finger, was also a Bang Bang lion.
After getting inked, the 24-year-old "Confident" singer posted about it on Twitter.
“You can’t get a tattoo these days without someone saying you’ve copied someone or you’re 'matching' someone. That’s not the case folks,” she wrote.