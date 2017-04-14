Demi Lovato: 'I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful'

Demi Lovato isn't worried about a thigh gap.
The 24-year-old "Confident" singer took to Instagram to share a beach photo of her legs — and a message of self-love in its caption.
"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am," Lovato, a longtime body positivity proponent, wrote.
Lovato added the hashtags #recovery #selflove and #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.
It's not the first time Lovato shared her feelings about the thigh gap craze.
The star, who's talked publicly about her struggles with eating disorders, bipolar disorder and addiction, shared a similar pic and message in 2015.
"Regardless of what society tells you these days... You don't have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful," she wrote. "It is possible to love your body the way it is."
Lovato told Allure last year that not everyone understands why she talks so much about body positivity.
"I'll have people who are like, 'Stop talking about eating disorders. Like, we get it. You struggled. Now shut up,'" said the star.
But once she started feeling better about herself, she wanted others to as well.
"I've never felt as confident in my skin as I do today," Lovato said. "A year ago, on tour, almost every inch of my body was covered by clothing. ... Once I started feeling better about myself, I felt better about showing more skin."
Thigh gap or not!