Demi Lovato: 'I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful'

Demi Lovato isn't worried about a thigh gap.

The 24-year-old "Confident" singer took to Instagram to share a beach photo of her legs — and a message of self-love in its caption.

I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am," Lovato, a longtime body positivity proponent, wrote.

Lovato added the hashtags #recovery #selflove and #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.

It's not the first time Lovato shared her feelings about the thigh gap craze.

Regardless of what society tells you these days... You don't have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is. #fitness #health #acceptance #selflove☀️🌴💗 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 27, 2015 at 12:05am PST

The star, who's talked publicly about her struggles with eating disorders, bipolar disorder and addiction, shared a similar pic and message in 2015.

"Regardless of what society tells you these days... You don't have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful," she wrote. "It is possible to love your body the way it is."

Rick Kern / Getty Images for BeautyKind: Con Demi Lovato

Feeling better than I've ever felt. It's all about self love. Tell yourself you're beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Lovato told Allure last year that not everyone understands why she talks so much about body positivity.

"I'll have people who are like, 'Stop talking about eating disorders. Like, we get it. You struggled. Now shut up,'" said the star.

But once she started feeling better about herself, she wanted others to as well.

"I've never felt as confident in my skin as I do today," Lovato said. "A year ago, on tour, almost every inch of my body was covered by clothing. ... Once I started feeling better about myself, I felt better about showing more skin."

Thigh gap or not!