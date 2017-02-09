share tweet pin email

Debra Messing was a fan favorite on NBC's "Will and Grace," but her welcome into Hollywood was not necessarily a warm one.

At a conference this week, Messing told ELLE.com about a traumatic incident during the filming of her first film in 1995, "A Walk in the Clouds," that left her feeling less than beautiful.

Ron Galella / WireImage Debra Messing attends the premiere of "A Walk in the Clouds" in Los Angeles in 1995.

"I'd never been on a film before," Messing said. "I was doing a love scene with Keanu Reeves. We started filming and the very famous director screamed 'Cut' and said, 'How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here? Her nose is ruining my movie.'"

Messing said that it took her a while after she received negative treatment from director Alfonso Arau for her to finally embrace what makes her unique.

"It was a shock," Messing said. "I was so confident coming out of graduate school with my master's in acting. I'd studied in London and I was so well equipped with skill sets, and then to walk on set and have that happen— I was reduced to an un-Hollywood nose."

But the "Will and Grace" star noted that she has finally learned to love what makes her different in an industry that at times has made her feel like she didn't look the part.

"My nose and I have come this far," Messing said, "and like Barbra Streisand I’m defiantly keeping it.”