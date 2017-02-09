Debra Messing was a fan favorite on NBC's "Will and Grace," but her welcome into Hollywood was not necessarily a warm one.
At a conference this week, Messing told ELLE.com about a traumatic incident during the filming of her first film in 1995, "A Walk in the Clouds," that left her feeling less than beautiful.
"I'd never been on a film before," Messing said. "I was doing a love scene with Keanu Reeves. We started filming and the very famous director screamed 'Cut' and said, 'How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here? Her nose is ruining my movie.'"
RELATED: 'Will & Grace' returning to NBC with 10 new episodes
Messing said that it took her a while after she received negative treatment from director Alfonso Arau for her to finally embrace what makes her unique.
"It was a shock," Messing said. "I was so confident coming out of graduate school with my master's in acting. I'd studied in London and I was so well equipped with skill sets, and then to walk on set and have that happen— I was reduced to an un-Hollywood nose."
Debra Messing congratulates 'Law & Order: SVU' on 400 episodesPlay Video - 0:34
Debra Messing congratulates 'Law & Order: SVU' on 400 episodesPlay Video - 0:34
More video
KLG and Hoda are on 'Nashville'! Get a sneak peek at their clip
Jenna Bush Hager spends the day at Cosmopolitan magazine
Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ stars celebrate its 400th episode
Watch Milo Ventimiglia surprise a fan while he's watching 'This Is Us'
But the "Will and Grace" star noted that she has finally learned to love what makes her different in an industry that at times has made her feel like she didn't look the part.
"My nose and I have come this far," Messing said, "and like Barbra Streisand I’m defiantly keeping it.”