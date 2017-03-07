Dax Shepard's 'throne' is obstructing view of TV — and Kristen Bell isn't happy

share tweet pin email

You may recall the battle of chair placement in Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's living room, which we first reported on at the end of February.

Hope you're sitting down, because we have an important update.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, both putting on happier faces at the People's Choice Awards in January.

To recap: "CHiPs" star Shepard wanted his large La-Z-Boy recliner smack in the middle of the living room, which would obstruct the view of anyone sitting in the sofa behind it (like, say, his wife).

Guess whats still squatting in the middle of my living room? @daxshepard's self proclaimed throne. The #2017lazyboydebate continues. #TheDecision2017 A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Bell didn't.

Alas, there has been no detente in this situation. In fact, it seems that Bell has lost the battle, as she revealed in a tweet over the weekend.

This is now my view when watching television at night. You can see how excited I am. #2017lazyboydebate A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

Ack!

Kristen, we feel you. And we hope an accord can be reached. If not, we understand that many removal companies are happy to pick up spare recliners if you give them a ring.

Not that we'd suggest you do that.

Just sayin'.

My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings. The proof of this Lazyboy's aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

