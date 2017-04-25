share tweet pin email

For all of the feuding Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have done recently over the placement of the furniture in their home, it's nice to know that underneath it all, they're doing just swimmingly.

Jim Smeal / BEI via Shutterstock Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in March.

How do we know?

Just check out this delightful throwback photo the "CHiPs" star posted of his wife of three years from nearly a decade ago:

This was nearly 10 years ago. I often wonder if I chose correctly. The dolphin's not on Facebook, so it's hard to know for sure. A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

RELATED: Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell wage adorable war over La-Z-Boy living room location

He may be quipping about having to choose between the two creatures cradled in his arms, but we sense he made the right decision.

It also means we keep getting to see fun throwback pictures from the adorable couple, including these:

#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

RELATED: Kristen Bell meets celebrity crush with help from 'wingman' Dax Shepard

Congrats, Dax. You found your true porpoise in life when you married Kristen! Now, how about moving that La-Z-Boy for her?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.