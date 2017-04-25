For all of the feuding Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have done recently over the placement of the furniture in their home, it's nice to know that underneath it all, they're doing just swimmingly.
How do we know?
Just check out this delightful throwback photo the "CHiPs" star posted of his wife of three years from nearly a decade ago:
He may be quipping about having to choose between the two creatures cradled in his arms, but we sense he made the right decision.
It also means we keep getting to see fun throwback pictures from the adorable couple, including these:
Congrats, Dax. You found your true porpoise in life when you married Kristen! Now, how about moving that La-Z-Boy for her?
